Cal Poly looks to end streak vs CSUN

Cal State Northridge (5-6, 1-3) vs. Cal Poly (2-10, 0-6)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge looks to extend Cal Poly’s conference losing streak to 14 games. Cal Poly’s last Big West win came against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 79-75 on Feb. 8, 2020. Cal State Northridge came up short in an 80-66 game at home to UC Santa Barbara in its last outing.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Cal Poly has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Cal State Northridge has relied on freshmen. Seniors Keith Smith, Riley Till and Mark Crowe have collectively scored 26 percent of Cal Poly’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen TJ Starks, Lance Coleman II and Alex Merkviladze have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Mustangs have allowed only 70 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 76 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Darius Brown II has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last five games. Brown has 22 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-10 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 70.

COLD SPELL: Cal Poly has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 55 points while giving up 75.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big West teams. The Matadors have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season.

