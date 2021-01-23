Colorado visits Anaheim after overtime victory

National Sports

Colorado Avalanche (3-2-0, third in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-2-2, seventh in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host Colorado after the Avalanche knocked off Anaheim 3-2 in overtime.

Anaheim went 29-33-9 overall and 9-10-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Ducks scored 182 total goals last season while collecting 288 assists.

Colorado went 10-8-2 in division play and 24-11-2 on the road a season ago. The Avalanche scored 3.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.7 last season.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Avalanche: Erik Johnson: out (health protocols), Pavel Francouz: day to day (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.