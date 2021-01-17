America’s Cup: Patriot ‘flying yacht’ capsizes in gusty conditions

National Sports

Emergency management plans were put into operation during the America’s Cup challenger series on Sunday when American Magic’s Patriot yacht dramatically capsized in gusty conditions in Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

The team’s AC75 “flying” yacht was damaged in the incident during the Prada Cup race and began taking on water, with American Magic receiving help from three other America’s Cup teams — Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, INEOS Team UK, and Emirates Team New Zealand.

The race management team, the Coastguard New Zealand, the Auckland Harbormaster, and local fire and police personnel, also provided assistance following the capsizing.

“Thinking of the team @NYYCAmericanMag,” tweeted INEOS Team UK captain Ben Ainslie. “Nobody wants to see a capsize like that.”

Rising out of the water on hydrofoils, the Patriot yacht flipped and its crew was flung into the water, with American Magic holding a commanding lead over Luna Rossa at the time.

“All team members onboard were quickly accounted for by the team’s on-the-water safety personnel and declared safe,” said the America’s Cup website.

“American Magic’s AC75 racing yacht, PATRIOT, has been stabilized and is in the process of being towed slowly back to shore.”

The Prada Cup will determine the sole challenger to take on defending champion Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup, which is set to begin on March 6, 2021.

INEOS Team UK has won all four of races, Luna Rossa has won two, while American Magic remains winless.

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Larry Ellisson’s Oracle Team USA to win the Cup in Bermuda 2017.