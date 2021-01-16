UCSB women’s basketball loses heartbreaker at UC San Diego

Sports

SAN DIEGO - UC Santa Barbara women's basketball had a late lead on the road but could not finish off UC San Diego.

The Tritons got two buckets in the final minute, including a game-winning jumper from Tyla Turner for a 73-71 win over the Gauchos on Saturday.

UCSB's Anya Choice got a good look at a three-pointer that would have won the game at the buzzer, but the shot was slightly off the mark.

Colorado State transfer Taylor Mole led the Gauchos with 22 points, while Choice added 18 and Doris Jones had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Turner scored 24 for the Tritons.

After kicking off the new year with two Big West wins, the Gauchos looked poised to make it a three-game winning streak before the heartbreaking finish.

The Gauchos led by as many as seven points in the final minutes. They will now look to regroup in their next scheduled game, against UC Davis at the Thunderdome on Friday, Jan. 29.