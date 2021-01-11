Mobley, USC host UC Riverside

National Sports

UC Riverside (4-2) vs. Southern California (8-2)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Arinze Chidom and UC Riverside will take on Evan Mobley and Southern California. The senior Chidom is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games. E. Mobley, a freshman, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile E. Mobley has averaged 15.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and three blocks to lead the way for the Trojans. Tahj Eaddy is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.7 points per game. The Highlanders have been led by Chidom, who is averaging 14 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ARINZE: Chidom has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Trojans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Highlanders. Southern California has 45 assists on 78 field goals (57.7 percent) across its previous three contests while UC Riverside has assists on 38 of 88 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 35.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last three games, the Trojans have held opposing shooters to 34.1 percent.

