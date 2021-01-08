Nevada seeks revenge on San Diego St.

National Sports

Nevada (8-4, 3-2) vs. San Diego State (8-2, 2-1)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada seeks revenge on San Diego State after dropping the first matchup in San Diego. The teams last played on Jan. 7, when the Aztecs shot 40.8 percent from the field while holding Nevada to just 36.8 percent en route to a five-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: San Diego State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Mitchell, Jordan Schakel, Nathan Mensah, Terrell Gomez and Trey Pulliam have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 82 percent of all Aztecs points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Wolf Pack have given up just 63.6 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 69.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Grant Sherfield has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aztecs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolf Pack. San Diego State has 46 assists on 72 field goals (63.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Nevada has assists on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams to 60.1 points per game, the lowest figure among all MWC teams.

