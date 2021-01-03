Fresno State looks to end streak vs Wyoming

National Sports

Wyoming (7-1, 1-0) vs. Fresno State (2-3, 0-3)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks to extend Fresno State’s conference losing streak to five games. Fresno State’s last MWC win came against the Wyoming Cowboys 63-55 on Feb. 29, 2020. Wyoming won 78-74 at Fresno State in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado, Marcus Williams and Kenny Foster have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Maldonado has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Wyoming has won its last three road games, scoring 82.3 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cowboys have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Fresno State has an assist on 29 of 70 field goals (41.4 percent) across its past three games while Wyoming has assists on 42 of 79 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Wyoming offense has turned the ball over on 14.8 percent of its possessions, the 11th-best mark in Division I. 22.5 percent of all Fresno State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Bulldogs are ranked 283rd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com