CSU looks for home win vs Fresno State

National Sports

Fresno State (2-1, 0-1) vs. Colorado State (4-1, 1-0)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State looks for its fourth straight win over Fresno State at Moby Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Colorado State was an 82-79 win on Jan. 6, 2018.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Colorado State’s David Roddy has averaged 16 points and 9.2 rebounds while Isaiah Stevens has put up 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists. For the Bulldogs, Orlando Robinson has averaged 14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds while Isaiah Hill has put up 12.3 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stevens has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 27 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Fresno State’s Anthony Holland has attempted 15 3-pointers and connected on 20 percent of them, and is 3 for 15 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Colorado State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 60.7.

STIFLING STATE: Fresno State has held opposing teams to 35.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com