Utah State looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

National Sports

San Jose State (1-3, 0-1) vs. Utah State (4-3, 1-0)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. In its last five wins against the Spartans, Utah State has won by an average of 29 points. San Jose State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 28, 2018, a 64-62 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Richard Washington is averaging 24.8 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Omari Moore is also a key contributor, putting up 10 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Aggies have been led by Neemias Queta, who is averaging 12 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.ROCK-SOLID RICHARD: Washington has connected on 36.1 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: San Jose State has scored 64.7 points per game and allowed 92.7 over its three-game road losing streak. Utah State is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 86.7 points while giving up 58.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aggies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Utah State has 58 assists on 99 field goals (58.6 percent) over its past three outings while San Jose State has assists on 25 of 66 field goals (37.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is ranked first among MWC teams with an average of 77.3 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com