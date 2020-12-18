LMU squares off against Cal Poly

National Sports

Cal Poly (2-3) vs. Loyola Marymount (4-3)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Cal Poly in a non-conference matchup. Loyola Marymount won over UC Irvine 51-48 on Thursday, while Cal Poly came up short in a 70-61 game to San Diego on Wednesday.

.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Alimamy Koroma has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 85 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Loyola Marymount has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lions have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mustangs. Loyola Marymount has an assist on 31 of 65 field goals (47.7 percent) over its past three outings while Cal Poly has assists on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola Marymount is ranked second among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34 percent. The Lions have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game and 13.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com