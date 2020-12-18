Lakers host the Clippers to begin season

National Sports

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers in the season opener.

The Lakers went 52-19 overall and 10-3 in Pacific Division play in the 2019-20 season. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 107.6 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

The Clippers went 49-23 overall and 32-16 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Clippers gave up 109.9 points per game while committing 22.1 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.