No. 18 San Diego St. battles BYU

Brigham Young (6-2) vs. No. 18 San Diego State (5-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 San Diego State hosts Brigham Young in an early season matchup. Each team is coming off of a big victory in their last game. San Diego State earned an 80-68 win at Arizona State last week, while Brigham Young got an 82-64 win at home against Utah on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Brigham Young’s Alex Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALEX: Barcello has connected on 62.2 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 65.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Cougars are 0-2 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

STREAK SCORING: San Diego State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.5 points while giving up 54.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among WCC teams.

