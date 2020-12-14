UCLA looks to extend streak vs Long Beach St.

National Sports

Long Beach State (1-2) vs. UCLA (5-1)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Long Beach State. In its last six wins against the Beach, UCLA has won by an average of 15 points. Long Beach State’s last win in the series came on Nov. 29, 2009, a 79-68 victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Isaiah Washington is averaging 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists to lead the charge for the Beach. Chance Hunter is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is averaging 14.8 points and six rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Tyger Campbell has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UCLA field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: UCLA has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.5 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big West team. The Beach have averaged 25.7 free throws per game.

___

___

