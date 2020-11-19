Ecuador star Pervis Estupinan finds his missing passport after social media appeal

National Sports

Everyone knows the feeling.

You’re on the way the airport and, suddenly, your heart drops: “I’ve forgotten my passport.”

Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan would have experienced such dread on Wednesday as he attempted to fly back to Spain after helping his country to a stunning 6-1 win over Colombia in World Cup qualifying in Quito.

It was rather important that Estupinan didn’t miss the flight, with his club Villarreal due to play a crunch La Liga clash against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Using the hashtag LasMalasdePervis, or Pervis’s luggage, the left back took to social media to plead for help in finding his lost suitcases.

“I want to make a call to help me find three black bags and a passport I lost in Carapungo [Quito],” he wrote on Twitter. “I would appreciate with all my heart if you find them.”

Fortunately, with the help of the Ecuadorian Football Association and almost 4,000 retweets, Estupinan posted the good news later on Wednesday that his bags — and his passport — had been found.

“Thanks to your help I managed to recover the most important suitcase and the passport,” he wrote on Twitter. “God bless you.”