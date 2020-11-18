Guadalupe Police: People from out of town not following health orders at sports venues during pandemic

Sports

GUADALUPE, Calif. - The City of Guadalupe is seeing people in violation of health orders at various sports venues.

Officers with the Guadalupe Police Department say they believe most of these people are from other cities where there are more restrictions placed on sports activities.

Find out what city leaders including the Guadalupe Police and the Mayor of Guadalupe want to say for the safety of everyone during the pandemic at 5:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 12.