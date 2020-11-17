Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles carted off field with injury

National Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles had to be carted off the field on Monday in the dying seconds of a 19-13 loss to division rivals the Minnesota Vikings.

Trailing by six points with 40 seconds left on the clock, Foles was searching for a pass to win his side the game. The quarterback was pinballed around as the pocket collapsed, before defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo eventually made it past the offensive line and slammed Foles to the ground.

The tackle didn’t look particularly dangerous compared with the numerous hits made during every NFL game, but Foles remained on the floor, clearly in a lot of pain.

Replays showed the Super Bowl LII MVP took the full force of the landing on his right side.

Foles lay on the field for over a minute and, after Bears medical staff saw to him on the field, Foles was carted off to the locker room.

After the game, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said that his quarterback’s right hip and leg were still being evaluated.

“When I got out there right away, I wasn’t sure what it was,” said Nagy. “I didn’t know if it was his ribs or his shoulder or what. And then when I saw the amount of pain he was in on the ground … I hope he’s okay, but he was in a lot of pain.

“He’s a tough dude, and he was in a lot of pain. When you see that, and you’re down there with him, you feel for him just because you don’t know how bad it was.”

With backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky also injured, third-string quarterback Tyler Bray made only his second appearance since entering the league in 2013.

Bray was able to make the first pass completion of his career, but it wasn’t enough to win the game for the Bears, who recorded their fourth consecutive loss.

It is not yet clear how severe Foles injury is.

“You never want to see anybody go down, my team or the other team,” Bears running back Cordarrelle Patterson said. “Being a part of that, it hurts, man. We know how much work Nick puts in each and every day, the grind he put in.

“To see a guy like that go down, it’s heartbreaking. I just wish the best for him and his family. Just keep praying for him. I hope everything works out.”

The Bears are now on a bye week and won’t play until November 29 when they face top-of-the-division Green Bay Packers.

Foles joins Brees

Foles wasn’t the only former Super Bowl MVP to have left a game due to injury this week as New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees pulled himself out of his team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with a rib injury.

Head coach Sean Payton said he would provide an update on the extent of Brees’ injury when his practice status is listed on Wednesday

“He took a heavy shot in the first half,” Payton said after the Saints’ 27-13 defeat of the 49ers. “He felt it was really impacting him … (and said) ‘I don’t feel like I’m capable of playing.’ And that happens sometimes.”

Brees acknowledged he was able to play through the pain, but added that his body wouldn’t allow him the movement to perform at the required standard.

“I was not going to be able to be effective,” Brees said after the game. “It had nothing to do with pain. It was definitely just what my body was going to be able to do or not be able to do.”

The Saints have former number one overall pick Jamesis Winston, who helped see out victory against the 49ers, as their backup quarterback while Brees recovers.