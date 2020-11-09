2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia withdraws from 2020 edition after testing positive for Covid-19

National Sports

2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia has announced that he has withdrawn from the 2020 edition after testing positive for Covid-19.

It will be Garcia’s first missed major since the 1999 US Open.

“After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss The Masters this week,” the Spaniard wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April.

READ: Rory McIlroy bids to join golf’s greats with career grand slam at Masters

“On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough. The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t.”

The 2020 Masters, which was postponed from it’s usual April slot because of the coronavirus pandemic, will begin on Thursday.

Garcia last played in the first two rounds of the Houston Open last weekend. He failed to make the cut.

The event was the first on the PGA Tour in the US to allow fans back on-site.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Sergio and his family and we will miss him greatly,” Fred S. Ridley, chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said in a press conference on Monday. “One of our great former winners here at The Masters.”