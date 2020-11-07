Diego Maradona was sedated to help him cope with withdrawal symptoms, says his personal doctor

National Sports

Football great Diego Maradona, who underwent surgery earlier this week for a subdural hematoma, has displayed substance withdrawal symptoms, his personal physician Leopoldo Luque told local media Friday.

Maradona, who turned 60 on October 30, had surgery on Tuesday for a blood clot on his brain. His recovery has been favorable, according to his medical team in Buenos Aires.

“His sedation is decreasing and we have noticed a very good response from Diego (Maradona), a neurological response,” said Luque on Friday. “So, the next step is to see if Diego is stable with these drugs that he is taking orally. That’s a big step.”

Maradona’s symptoms were a “sweating reaction” and “at one point anger,” revealed Luque, adding that the 60-year-old’s response is “mainly due to consumption … throughout his life.”

“Based on that we have said, it’s a withdrawal syndrome,” Luque said. “We are treating it and have not let him leave. We are treating it. Diego was not much in agreement. We insisted and what happened, happened.”

Maradona’s “recovery is still very good,” according to Luque. The 60-year-old was initially admitted to hospital on Monday as a preventive measure, according to his doctor, due to a low mood. The diagnosis at that time was dehydration and anemia.

However, subsequent tests revealed that he had a blood clot on the brain and was immediately transferred from a hospital in La Plata to the Olivos clinic for surgery.

A subdural hematoma is considered “among the deadliest of all head injuries,” according to the US National Library of Medicine.

It is a blood clot on the brain’s surface beneath its outer covering, called the dura. It is usually caused by severe head injuries, but can also be caused by minor injuries and can go unnoticed for days or weeks.

READ: ‘The Golden Boy’ Diego Maradona turns 60

‘The poorest city in Italy buys the most expensive player in the world’

Maradona is widely considered one of the best players of all time, where his highs resulted in World Cup victories and a remarkable Serie A title for Napoli, though the colorful life he’s lived off the field has led to extreme lows, notably issues with addiction, substance abuse, illegitimate children, and feuds over money.

An unacknowledged son, photo ops with the mafia and cocaine binges were all documented in British Oscar-winning film-maker Asif Kapadia’s documentary on Maradona’s time at Napoli, arguably the period of his footballing career where he had the most success.

Born 1960 in the Villa Fiorito area of Buenos Aires, Maradona says football was his “salvation” which helped him to raise his family out of poverty before leaving for a world record transfer fee to Barcelona in 1982.

After being ravaged by injuries at the Catalan club, he was signed by Napoli, or, as one newsreader put it: “The poorest city in Italy buys the most expensive player in the world.”

During his time at Napoli, he almost singlehandedly guided the club to it’s first ever Serie A title, followed that up with its second a year later, then won the UEFA Cup, before leading Argentina to a World Cup final over West Germany in 1986.

And while he is just one of many world class Argentine forwards — he shot to prominence after Real Madrid great Alfredo Di Stefano and before Barcelona supremo Lionel Messi — it is Maradona’s chutzpah which arguably separates him from the rest.

“If he hosts a TV show, it’s the most amazing and surreal TV show anybody has ever seen,” Argentine journalist Marcela Mora y Araujo wrote for CNN.

“If he enters a room, people stand in ceremony and tell the tale for years after of how they were in the room when he entered it. Power. Charm. Talent. And the ability to be seen to be frail, vulnerable and imperfect with it.”

READ: Sex, drugs and soccer: Diego Maradona film shines light on Napoli years

Taking the world by storm

He was a household name before it, but the 1986 World Cup in Mexico was where Maradona shot to stardom.

A 26-year-old at the peak of his powers, Maradona scored twice en route to the quarterfinals. And it was in that iconic game against England where he took center stage.

In the 51st minute, he rose, out-jumping England’s legendary keeper Peter Shilton, with his arm stretched up, closed fist, and simply punched the ball into the net in what he called the “Hand of God” afterwards.

As Mora y Araujo wrote, “As shocking as it was unfair, the tension only rises as the fans inside the stadium and watching on TV wonder if the goal will stand.”

And if his first goal showed his impish, cheeky side, Maradona’s “Goal of the Century” that followed just four minutes later showed the brilliance of the man.

Receiving the ball on the halfway line, Maradona dribbled past seven English defenders before slotting past Shilton

“Each one ‘left for dead’ as the English commentator said at the time. Each one with a stunned look in their face, a mixture of horror that this was being done against them and admiration that they had such exclusive access to witness this marvel,” Mora y Araujo said.

Off the field

While he was playing the best football of his life in Mexico, Maradona’s personal life was not going so well.

His mistress Cristiana Sinagra was back in Italy, heavily pregnant with Diego Armando Maradona Sinagra. For years he refused to acknowledge paternity and did not meet his son until 2003.

Kapadia’s film shows occasions when Maradona came into contact with the Camorra — the Neapolitan mafia — with the documentary flashing up photographs of the footballer smiling alongside members of the crime syndicate.

As a Napoli player at the height of his addiction he would party from Sunday to Wednesday, Maradona describing how he would return home and lock himself in the bathroom to hide from his infant daughters.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Following a failed drug test in 1991 and a 15-month ban from football, his career on the pitch fizzled out. While he had stints in Spain and back in Argentina, he failed to reclaim that form which dazzled fans and opponents.

A nomadic managerial career has followed his playing caree, taking him from Argentina and Mexico to the United Arab Emirates.