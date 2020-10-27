Santa Maria residents root for Dodgers, hopeful team takes World Series Championship

Sports

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Dodgers are playing for a chance to win the World Series for the first time since 1988.

Dozens at Buffalo Wild Wings where dozens are rooting for the Dodgers to win.

Right now, the Dodgers are winning 3-1.

This is game six, so if the Dodgers lose, they will have one last chance to win tomorrow.

Fans here are hoping to see the Dodgers win for the first time since Ronald Reagan was president.

People at Buffalo Wild Wings showed up as soon as the game started.

Many are enjoying some wings indoors and outdoors while watching the game. Buffalo Wild Wings still have COVID-19 protocols to follow, and baseball fans are aware of that.

“That’s where I'm most comfortable going out and interacting, like in a restaurant,” said Dodger fan Ariana Mariscal. “I don’t really like to eat inside at all. So I knew they had an awesome patio and awesome TVs, so I figured we would go outside and have a little fun for this game 6.”

This has been an unusual game for baseball because of COVID. Fans have not been allowed to attend games for most of the year due to the pandemic.

Some fans are in the stands tonight, but that's because the game is being played at a neutral site in Texas.

Currently, the wait time to go inside is about an hour to an hour in a half.