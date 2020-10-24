The Latest: Seager drives in go-ahead run, Dodgers up 7-6

National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

Corey Seager scored Chris Taylor with his fourth hit of the game, a two-out single that put Los Angeles ahead 7-6 in the eighth inning of a topsy-turvey Game 4.

The Dodgers and Rays combined to score in eight consecutive half-innings — a span including the first two lead changes of this World Series — before LA relievers Adam Kolarek and Brusdar Graterol shut out Tampa Bay in the bottom of the eighth.

The Dodgers have scored 57 of their 94 runs this postseason with two outs, including all seven Saturday.

Taylor led off the eighth with a long double off shaky bullpen ace Nick Anderson. Kiké Hernández popped up a bunt attempt and Mookie Betts grounded out before Seager blooped one into shallow left-center that dropped, bringing in Taylor with the go-ahead run.

Justin Turner followed Seager with his fourth hit of the night, a single that pushed Seager to third, but Max Muncy grounded out against John Curtiss to end the half-inning.

Anderson had an 0.55 ERA in the regular season but has allowed at least a run in his past six outings. Tampa Bay relievers combined to give up five runs between the fifth and eighth innings, and manager Kevin Cash had Game 2 starter Blake Snell warming in the bullpen ahead of the ninth.

The Rays have the final two spots in their order due up in the ninth, including Kevin Kiermaier, who already homered in Game 4.

___

10:20 p.m.

A sleepy Fall Classic that hadn’t featured a single lead change halfway through Game 4 is suddenly taking dramatic twists and turns in rapid succession.

Kevin Kiermaier hit a tying homer in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who were tied 6-all with the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the eighth.

Pinch-hitter Joc Pederson delivered a two-run single with two outs in the top of the seventh that put Los Angeles ahead 6-5. Pederson’s line drive deflected off the glove of a diving Brandon Lowe. The second baseman, shifted into shallow right field, appeared to slip and stumble just a bit as he prepared to make a play on the ball.

Pederson became the first Dodgers player with a go-ahead pinch hit in the World Series since Kirk Gibson’s famous home run to win Game 1 against Oakland in 1988.

Kiermaier connected moments later against Pedro Báez, who also gave up Lowe’s three-run homer that gave the Rays a 5-4 edge in the sixth.

At least one run has scored in seven straight half innings, a first in World Series history.

Randy Arozarena and Hunter Renfroe have also homered for the Rays, who are attempting to tie the best-of-seven Series at two games apiece.

Justin Turner and Corey Seager homered early for the Dodgers.

___

9:50 p.m.

Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, giving the Tampa Bay Rays a 5-4 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series.

With one out and runners on first and second, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled Blake Treinen and put in Pedro Báez. Lowe then greeted Baez with a drive to left-center for his third homer of the Series.

Randy Arozarena and Hunter Renfroe also connected for Tampa Bay, which is trying to tie the Series at two games apiece.

Tampa Bay pulled within one on Renfroe’s leadoff homer in the fifth, but Los Angeles answered right away.

With runners on first and second in the top of the sixth, Kiké Hernández hit an RBI double off Diego Castillo. It was the Dodgers’ fourth two-out run in Game 4 and No. 54 of this postseason.

___

9:10 p.m.

The Dodgers had a potential rally in the top of the fifth cut short on an unusual play at second base, and Tampa Bay slugger Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to get the Rays within 3-2.

LA’s Corey Seager hit a one-out single off reliever Pete Fairbanks and scored on Max Muncy’s two-out hit. Seager easily beat a throw home from Renfroe in right field, and Muncy took second when the ball went to the plate. Catcher Mike Zunino threw too late to nab Muncy at second, but Muncy tumbled after an aggressive pop-up slide and fell on top of shortstop Willy Adames, who was holding the baseball and tagged Muncy easily.

Muncy argued unsuccessfully with second base umpire Mark Carlson that Adames pulled him off the base. Adames had his arms wrapped around Muncy as the pair hit the ground, but it was unclear if Muncy would have come off the bag anyway. The play was not reviewable.

Renfroe smashed his leadoff shot off Julio Urías an estimated 444 feet into the second deck in left field for his first homer since the wild-card round.

Urías retired the next two batters before being replaced by Blake Treinen, who induced a groundout from Yandy Díaz on his first pitch. The 24-year-old Urías struck out nine over 4 2/3 innings, allowing a walk and four hits — including two solo homers — on 80 pitches.

___

8:45 p.m.

Randy Arozarena set a major league record with his ninth homer of the postseason, and the Tampa Bay Rays trimmed the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lead to 2-1 heading into the fifth inning of Game 4 of the World Series.

Arozarena drove Julio Urías’ first pitch of the fourth over the wall in right-center for Tampa Bay’s first run. Mike Brosseau then singled, but Urías retired the next three batters to keep Los Angeles in front.

Looking for their first championship in 32 years, the Dodgers are trying to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Series.

Justin Turner and Corey Seager homered for Los Angeles.

Arozarena was tied with Seager, Barry Bonds (2002), Carlos Beltrán (2004) and Nelson Cruz (2011) for homers in a postseason.

___

8:20 p.m.

Corey Seager matched a major league record with his eighth home run of the postseason, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays after three innings.

Seager, the NL Championship Series MVP, launched a 2-2 curve from starter Ryan Yarbrough to right field with two outs in the top of the third. Justin Turner homered off Yarbrough with two outs in the first.

Dodgers lefty Julio Urías has five strikeouts and appears in complete command. He’s given up one hit and thrown 35 of 49 pitches for strikes.

After issuing a one-out walk to Mike Zunino in the third, Urías whiffed Kevin Kiermaier and Yandy Díaz.

The 24-year-old Urías entered 4-0 with a 0.56 ERA in one start and three relief appearances this postseason.

Los Angeles has scored a record 52 of its 89 postseason runs with two outs. Turner followed Seager’s homer with a single and Max Muncy walked, prompting a mound visit from pitching coach Kyle Snyder as Pete Fairbanks began warming up in the Tampa Bay bullpen. Yarbrough retired Will Smith on a check-swing bouncer back to the mound that ended the inning.

Looking for their first championship in 32 years, the Dodgers are trying to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Series.

Seager has three career World Series homers, two this year.

___

7:50 p.m.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias is throwing a lot of strikes, and has retired all six Tampa Bay batters faced through two innings, with Los Angeles up 1-0 in Game 4 of the World Series while looking for a 3-1 series lead.

Urias has three strikeouts while throwing 23 of his 28 pitches for strikes, and got a little defensive help from right fielder Mookie Betts, who made a leaping catch on Brandon Lowe’s liner for the second out of the second inning.

The play by Betts prompted some chants of “M-V-P!, M-V-P!”

___

7:28 p.m.

Justin Turner became the first player to hit a first-inning home run in consecutive World Series games, putting the Dodgers ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Saturday night as Los Angeles tried to take a three games to one lead.

Ryan Yarbrough fell behind all four Dodgers batters in the first, and Los Angeles went ahead early for the third time in four games.

Turner drove a 2-0 cutter 420 feet over a leaping Kevin Kiermaier in center with two outs. Turner became the Dodgers career leader with his 12th postseason home run, one more than Duke Snider. It was his third this season.

Turner became just the third player with two first-inning homers in one Series, joining the Dodgers’ Mickey Hatcher in 1988 Games 1 and 5 against Oakland, and Houston’s Alex Bregman last year in Games 2 and 6 against Washington.

Julio Urías gave up a one-out single in the bottom half to Randy Arozarena, who was caught stealing second by catcher Will Smith. Mark Carlson originally called Arozarena safe but was reversed in a video review for the final out of the inning.

___

6:30 p.m.

The Fall Classic has a slight feel of October for the first time in this neutral site in Texas.

The first-pitch temperature will be somewhere around 60 degrees, perhaps slightly below with the roof open at the home of the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles left-hander Julio Urías is facing Tampa Bay’s Ryan Yarbrough in Game 4 with the Dodgers holding a 2-1 lead in the Series. Urías has a win in all four of his appearances this postseason.

Major League Baseball decided against a crisp fall feel for Game 3, when game-time temperatures were in the low 50s with a brisk north wind. There was no rain in the forecast, but the roof was closed for LA’s 6-1 victory Friday night.

The roof was open for the first two games. The game-time temperature was in the 80s for both.

Another crowd of about 11,000 was expected — about 28% of Globe Life Field’s capacity and well below the state-mandated maximum of 50% for sports arenas amid the pandemic.

___

5:55 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a tweak to their starting lineup just before they completed batting practice ahead of the start of Game 4.

Just more than an hour before playing the Tampa Bay Rays, the Dodgers said Cody Bellinger would be the designated hitter and AJ Pollock would be in center field.

There was no immediate word from the Dodgers on why the switch was made.

Bellinger had started the first three games of the series in center field, and was there in the original lineup. He homered and had a leaping catch that robbed the Rays of a possible homer in Game 1 on Tuesday night, two days after he popped his right shoulder out of whack during an emphatic celebration of his go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

___

4:05 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays started four right-handed hitters at the top of their batting order and seven in all against Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías in World Series Game 4 on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay made one change from the players it started against lefty Clayton Kershaw in the opener, starting Mike Brosseau at third in place of Joey Wendle. The Rays started four right-handed hitters at the top of their batting order.

Los Angeles reverted to its lineup against left-handers for the matchup with Ryan Yarbrough, using the same batting order the Dodgers started in Game 2, except for dropping second baseman Kiké Hernández one slot to ninth and moving up left fielder Chris Taylor to eighth.

The roof was open at new $1.2 billion Globe Life Park after staying closed for the first time in the postseason for Game 3, when the game time temperature was 53 degrees.

Los Angeles led 2-1 in the best-of-seven Series, seeking its first title since 1988.

Tampa Bay is in the Series for the second time following a five-game loss to Philadelphia in 2008.

Right fielder Mookie Betts led off the visiting Dodgers, followed by shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Corey Seager, first baseman Max Muncy, catcher Will Smith, center fielder Cody Belliner, designated hitter AJ Pollock, Taylor and Hernández.

First baseman Yandy Díaz led off for the Rays, followed by designated hitter Randy Arozarena, Brosseau, left fielder Manuel Margot, second baseman Brandon Lowe, shortstop Willy Adames, right fieler Hunter Renfroe, catcher Mike Zunino and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Urías pitched three perfect innings for the win in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series last Sunday and is is 4-0 with a 0.56 ERA in one postseason start and three relief appearances. He allowed earned run and seven hits in 16 innings with 16 strikeouts and three walks.

Yarbrough threw 19 pitches in the World Series opener, his only action since pitching five innings against Houston in the AL Championship Series on Oct. 13.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports