Los Angeles faces Los Angeles FC on the heels of shutout win

National Sports

LA Galaxy (5-9-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-7-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Vancouver 1-0, Los Angeles plays Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles FC is 7-7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC is third in the Western Conference drawing 120 corner kicks, averaging 6.7 per game.

The Galaxy are 5-9-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference drawing 95 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

The teams play Sunday for the fourth time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Anthony Kaye leads Los Angeles FC with four assists. Bradley Wright-Phillips has four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Cristian Pavon has five goals and three assists for Los Angeles. Sebastian Lletget has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Andy Najar (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).

Los Angeles: Joe Corona (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.