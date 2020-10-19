Vivianne Miedema becomes Women’s Super League all-time leading goalscorer

National Sports

Vivianne Miedema became the first player to surpass 50 goals in the Women’s Super League as she scored a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 6-1 thrashing of North London rival Tottenham on Sunday.

It has taken the Dutch forward just 50 games to reach the milestone and her tally of 52 goals means she is now three clear of Nikita Parris at the top of the all-time scoring charts.

Miedema’s first-half hat-trick was supported by an early goal from Katie McCabe and a brace from Caitlin Foord as the Gunners continued their faultless start to the season.

“Happy with the big win today, happy to have broken the record for the most goals as well and hopefully after national team we can continue doing what we’re doing,” said Miedema, 24, who now joins the Netherlands squad ahead of Euro qualifying games against Estonia and Kosovo.

After McCabe’s opener — a stunning free-kick whipped into the top corner past a rooted Rebecca Spencer — Miedema opened her account and hit a half-century of league goals as she found space behind Tottenham’s defense and slotted a left-footed shot past Spencer.

Foord latched onto a long ball from Leah Williamson to score Arsenal’s third inside 15 minutes before Miedema completed her hat-trick, first by taking advantage of a quick free-kick as her deflected shot beat Spencer at the near post, then tapping in after Foord had unselfishly teed her up.

Manuela Zinsberger denied Tottenham the chance of pulling one back with a superb penalty save at the start of the second half.

Foord then got her second and Arsenal’s sixth as she bundled in Beth Mead’s cross, while Lucia Leon’s header with 14 minutes remaining, her side’s first professional goal against Arsenal, offered Tottenham small consolation.

Miedema, who joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017, now has 10 WSL goals this season, four more than the league’s next top scorer, her teammate and compatriot Jill Roord.

“We see from a football perspective week by week the contributions Viv [Miedema] makes as a footballer,” said Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

“But I’m also blessed and lucky enough to be part of her everyday scenario.

“She’s an amazing person, she’s there for the team, a team player. She has amazing qualities on the ball, but off the ball she’s also an amazing person.

“She’s got players around her who create space for her, and she creates space for others. She’s in a team that likes to play an attacking brand of football.”