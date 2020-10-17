Portland takes on Los Angeles FC in Western Conference showdown

National Sports

Los Angeles FC (7-7-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (9-5-3, second in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the top teams in the Western Conference battle when the Portland Timbers and Los Angeles FC meet.

The Timbers are 8-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 5-2-1 when it scores two goals.

Los Angeles FC is 7-7-2 in conference games. Mark Anthony Kaye leads the Western Conference with four assists. Los Angeles FC has 18 assists.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Chara leads Portland with four assists. Felipe Mora has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Bradley Wright-Phillips has five goals and three assists for Los Angeles FC so far this year. Diego Rossi has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 1.8 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Andy Polo, Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Julio Cascante (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela (injured), Jose Cifuentes, Diego Palacios, Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Brian Rodriguez, Andy Najar (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.