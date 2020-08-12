Davies scheduled to start for Padres at Dodgers

National Sports

San Diego Padres (11-7, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-7, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Zach Davies (2-1, 2.87 ERA, .83 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 302 total doubles last season.

The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Corey Seager: (lower back).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).

