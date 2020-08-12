Bassitt scheduled to start for Athletics at Angels

National Sports

Oakland Athletics (12-6, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-11, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (1-0, 1.08 ERA, .90 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (0-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last season while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The Athletics finished 44-32 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 257 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. The season series is tied 3-3.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.