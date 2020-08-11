Bundy expected to start for Los Angeles against Oakland

National Sports

Oakland Athletics (12-5, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-11, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (1-0, 5.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-1, 2.08 ERA, .60 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The Angels finished 30-46 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles hit 220 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last season.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.97 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.24.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Oakland leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.