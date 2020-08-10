Richards expected to start for San Diego against Los Angeles

National Sports

San Diego Padres (9-7, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-5, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Garrett Richards (0-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Dodgers: Dustin May (1-0, 2.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres on Monday.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team last season and averaged 3.7 extra base hits per game.

The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego pitchers struck out 9.1 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Corey Seager: (lower back).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.