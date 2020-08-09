Bumgarner scheduled to start for Arizona at San Diego

National Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (6-9, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (8-7, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 1.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team last year and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona pitchers struck out 8.8 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. San Diego leads the season series 4-2.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.