Montas expected to start for Oakland against Houston

National Sports

Houston Astros (6-7, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-4, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (0-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (1-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 257 total home runs last year.

The Astros went 56-20 in division games in 2019. Houston hit .274 as a team last year while averaging 9.5 hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (wrist), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.