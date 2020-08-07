Lyles expected to start as Rangers host the Angels

National Sports

Los Angeles Angels (5-8, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (3-8, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Texas Rangers on Friday.

The Rangers went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team last year and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The Angels finished 30-46 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits per game last season, batting .247 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Rangers: Rafael Montero: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Rougned Odor: (oblique), Greg Bird: (calf).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Jo Adell: (quad), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.