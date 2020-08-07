Davies scheduled to start for San Diego against Arizona

National Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-8, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (7-6, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (0-2, 14.73 ERA, 2.59 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Padres: Zach Davies (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits per game last season and totaled 219 home runs as a team.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division games in 2019. Arizona hit .252 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 40 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. San Diego leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Eric Hosmer: (gastritis).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

