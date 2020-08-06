Walker expected to start as Mariners host the Angels

National Sports

Los Angeles Angels (4-8, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (5-8, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-1, 2.84 ERA, .71 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Mariners: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 4.36 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team last season while averaging 8.1 hits per game.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team last year while averaging 8.4 hits per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.