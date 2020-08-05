San Francisco to visit Colorado

National Sports

San Francisco Giants (5-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-2, first in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Rockies: Jon Gray (0-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

The Rockies went 32-44 in division games in 2019. Colorado pitchers had a WHIP of 1.49 last year while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.

The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Colorado leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (left index finger), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.