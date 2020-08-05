Richards expected to start as Padres host the Dodgers

National Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (8-4, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (7-5, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ross Stripling (2-0, 2.92 ERA, .81 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Padres: Garrett Richards (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Padres finished 31-45 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits per game last year while batting .238 as a team.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 3.37 last year while striking out 9.4 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (gastritis).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back), Mookie Betts: (middle finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.