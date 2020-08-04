May expected to start for Los Angeles at San Diego

National Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (7-4, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (7-4, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego batted .238 as a team last year and hit 219 total home runs.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits per game last year, batting .257 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year. San Diego leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (gastritis).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back), Mookie Betts: (middle finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.