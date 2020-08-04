Heaney scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Seattle

National Sports

Los Angeles Angels (3-7, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-7, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-0, 2.79 ERA, .83 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The Mariners finished 27-49 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 239 total home runs last year.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 21 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Seattle leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

