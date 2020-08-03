Sheffield expected to start for Seattle against Oakland

National Sports

Oakland Athletics (5-4, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-6, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game last season.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits per game last season, batting .249 as a team.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Oakland leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.