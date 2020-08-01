Weaver scheduled to start for Diamondbacks against Dodgers

National Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-3, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (0-1, 16.20 ERA, 2.70 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona pitchers had a WHIP of 1.31 last season while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 302 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.