Kikuchi expected to start as Seattle hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (3-4, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-4, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 12.27 ERA, 2.46 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team last season while averaging 8.1 hits per game.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Seattle leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

