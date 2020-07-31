New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu leaves game after ankle injury

National Sports

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu left Friday’s game against the Atlanta Dream with an ankle sprain, according to the team.

The injury happened during the second quarter when Ionescu appeared to roll her left ankle. Ionescu hit the ground and immediately grabbed the ankle. She was helped off the court, putting no weight on her left foot.

The team said on Friday she was undergoing X-rays.

“Just know (it’s a) sprain, and she’s getting it looked at right now,” Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said to reporters.

The Liberty selected Ionescu, 22, as the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft in April, and it didn’t take long for her to show her prowess in the league.

In her second career WNBA game, Ionescu had 33 points, hitting six of 10 three-point shots, to go with seven rebounds and seven assists in a loss to the Dallas Wings on Wednesday. Ionescu had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in her debut on Saturday, a loss to the Seattle Storm.

On Friday, Ionescu had 10 points in 12 minutes against the Dream before suffering the injury. New York fell to 0-3 on the season, losing 84-78 to Atlanta.

“Get healthy as soon as possible!” LeBron James posted in a tweet to Ionescu. “Health is wealth.”

Ionescu, who played college basketball for the Oregon Ducks, is the NCAA’s all-time leader — for women and men — in triple doubles, with 26. She’s also the only college basketball player, male or female, to have 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in her career.