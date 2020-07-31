Gray to start home opener for Colorado against the Padres

National Sports

San Diego Padres (5-2, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-1, first in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Garrett Richards (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .80 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the San Diego Padres.

The Rockies finished 32-44 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Colorado batted .265 as a team last year and hit 224 total home runs.

The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 219 total home runs last year.

INJURIES: Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (illness).

