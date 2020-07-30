Ray set to start home opener for Arizona against Los Angeles

National Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-4, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ross Stripling (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .57 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2020 home opener.

The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 3.37 last season while striking out 9.4 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).

