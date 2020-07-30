Lamet, Padres to face Giants

National Sports

San Diego Padres (4-2, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-3, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres square off against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.38.

The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits per game last season and totaled 219 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (achilles), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.