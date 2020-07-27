Bassitt expected to start for Oakland against Los Angeles

National Sports

Los Angeles Angels (1-2, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (2-1, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels square off against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last year.

The Angels finished 30-46 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team last year and hit 220 total home runs.

INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Anthony Rendon: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.