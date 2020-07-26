Ohtani scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Oakland

National Sports

Los Angeles Angels (1-1, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-1, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics square off against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Athletics finished 44-32 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.97 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.24.

The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 220 home runs as a team.

INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Anthony Rendon: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.