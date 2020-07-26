Gallen scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Padres

National Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (0-2, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (2-0, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Padres: Garrett Richards (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Padres finished 31-45 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 224 total doubles last season.

The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona pitchers had a WHIP of 1.31 last year while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (illness).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.