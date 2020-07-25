Los Angeles to host San Francisco Saturday

National Sports

San Francisco Giants (0-2, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (2-0, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team last season while averaging 8.7 hits per game.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco pitchers had an ERA of 4.38 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).

Giants: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (achilles), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.