today at 9:25 pm
Published 9:13 pm

After offensive explosion Saturday, Foresters drop first game of 2020 season Sunday

Christian Franklin SB Foresters
Ryan Fish/KEYT
Christian Franklin's RBI single gave Santa Barbara a 4-1 lead on Sunday, but the Foresters would allow seven runs over the final four innings.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On the diamond, Saturday night and Sunday produced very different results for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

The 'Sters celebrated the Fourth of July in style, absolutely battering the Bakersfield Braves 35-2 on Saturday.

On Sunday, however, the team wasted a three-run lead and saw the visiting SoCal Halos come back for a 8-5 win at Pershing Park. The loss was Santa Barbara's first of the 2020 season.

The Foresters (4-1) are off Monday before their next game, 6 p.m. Tuesday against the Texas Express.

