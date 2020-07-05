After offensive explosion Saturday, Foresters drop first game of 2020 season Sunday

Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On the diamond, Saturday night and Sunday produced very different results for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

The 'Sters celebrated the Fourth of July in style, absolutely battering the Bakersfield Braves 35-2 on Saturday.

On Sunday, however, the team wasted a three-run lead and saw the visiting SoCal Halos come back for a 8-5 win at Pershing Park. The loss was Santa Barbara's first of the 2020 season.

The Foresters (4-1) are off Monday before their next game, 6 p.m. Tuesday against the Texas Express.