Tiz the Law wins the 152nd Belmont Stakes

National Sports

Tiz the Law won the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, according to the race organization’s official Twitter.

The entire race took place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. The three-year-old colt was ridden by jockey Manny Franco and is owned by Sackatoga Stables under 82-year-old trainer Barclay Tagg.

Dr. Post and Max Player came in second and third, respectively.

Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes was the first leg for the first time in history. The race was originally slated to take place on June 6.

Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes preceded the Belmont Stakes, but those two races were postponed as well due to the pandemic.

The Kentucky Derby is expected to take place on September 5, while the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for October 3, with Tiz the Law and his connections now immediately targeting the second leg of the famed Triple Crown and dreaming of a clean sweep.

“I’ve got the horse for the race,” said Franco.

“I’m very happy with the opportunity the owner has given me, and the trainer, Barclay, I’m in good hands.

“They know what they’re doing and the horse is really good.”

Saturday’s race was shortened from a mile and a half to a mile and an eighth, as the Belmont Stakes is typically the final race and the longest of the three.