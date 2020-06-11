NBA player reveals he was sexually abused at a young age

National Sports

Lonnie Walker IV of the San Antonio Spurs had been growing out his hair since the 5th grade until he recently got it cut. But that haircut comes with a sad, shocking back story.

On Thursday in an Instagram post, Walker revealed that he was sexually abused when he was young.

“The real truth as to why I started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me,” Walker said.

“During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don’t know what is what,” Walker wrote.

He said he “had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence.”

Walker continued, saying that he hasn’t been at his best lately and recently began to “truly look at myself in the mirror.”

“Long story short I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey god willingly. I forgave everyone even the people that don’t deserve it why? Because it’s dead weight. Time doesn’t wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it ?”

Walker said shedding his hair was more than just a haircut, calling his hair a mask to hide insecurities.

“Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually,” he wrote. “Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand. And if you lose. It’s never a (loss). It’s a lesson.”